"According to Human Rights Activist lawyer Emeka Uguwonye..... This woman was battered by her husband! How long are we going to condone this inhumane act for? Some very shallow and evil minded fellows will say she must have done something to provoke the man!.......
For Christ Sake, if you are provoked can't you control yourself? Instead of killing your partner or rendering the person disabled!😡 If you feel your partner provokes you to the extent of bringing out that animal in you pls do yourself a favour by walking out of that marriage 😡! ...... We should learn to control our anger as violence doesn't solve anything...... If you know you have anger management problems, pls get professional help! Battery and Assault is a crime punishable under the law! #enoughisenough #saynotodomesticviolence🚫 #saynotoassault #saynotoverbalandemotionalabuse #learntocontrolyourself Join the #1in3Africa an initiative of her Royal Majesty @oloriwuraolaogunwusi........#StopViolenceAgainstWomen ! Join us as we walk against Violence on June 30th by 10am! Start of point is Falomo Bridge by Awolowo Road! #togetherwecandoit #offendersshouldbepurnised #speakup #noshameinmypain Every woman should be empowered 💪........ The Sucess of a marriage should be a collaborative effort , Men pls stop expecting the woman to do all! Remember it is a partnership!".
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 26 June 2017
If you feel your partner provokes you to the extent of bringing out that animal in you, please do yourself a favor by walking out of that marriage-Mercy Aigbe
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/26/2017 08:11:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
11 comments:
You don dey get small sense
I think say you wan die put there because of the title @MRS
@Galore
if am that lady ehhhn...I will go and reconcilevwith my husband...earn his trust...then one evening...i will put poison in his food...for him to eat and then...den run away...dats better!!
Domestic violence is wrong on all counts.. secondly, if you don't or can not handle provocation, you shouldn't make the decision to get married to anybody in the first place,you can't live together and not get on each other's nerves sometimes. If you are provoked, walk away from the scene, stay away from the person and cool off in any way that works for you. Violence doesn't solve it, neither is divorce sweet. Marriage is daily conscious hard work and investment., you can only withdraw from it as much as is being invested and of course by both parties. #saynotodomesticvoilence #saynotodivorce #marryandstaymarried #workitout #putthatpunchingfistinyourpocket #letlovelead
dont forget to Read all that is to come on twist of fate
issokay
Some men are animal, too bad.
Is not just about walking out of marriages that's the real solution, I expect to hear things like take time to pray very well before saying I do. It is the Animal in one partner that brings out the Animal in the other person. Question should there be an Animal in the first place? And if there is, what then is the solution? Pls let us go back to the basics of Marriage and stop saying unfounded stuffs especially if it contradicts the word of God.
azn e no easy sha BEHT JUST LEAVE!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
This maltreatment is not fair na
http://www.don9ja.com/
True talk mercy men dis days are too wicked and lazy
What happened to the way our father and mother live during those days, they spend 50....60 years plus together, I know that during that time
click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement
they will also have various issues but they were able to resolve it and still stick together. instead of enduring .
Post a Comment