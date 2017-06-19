"Omit the logic -. You love music but you can't sing to save your life. Why don't you own a record label? You woulda loved to be a footballer but you broke your leg. Why don't you coach? Or own a club. You don't have money to go to school. Why don't you find the books and read?
You may not have the certificate, but you'll have the knowledge. In the book, Rich Dad, Poor dad; the author explained to the rich dad that his dream was to graduate with high grades so he could get a good job and CLIMB UP THE LADDER over the years and eventually head the company. The rich dad laughed and told the author to ask his poor dad that instead of climbing up the ladder, why not own the ladder that people are climbing? Sometimes in life, you have to omit the logic. Yeah it's easier said but guess what! It's done! Don't let your need to make sense block you from being bold. If you don't like where you are, omit the logic."
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 19 June 2017
"If you don't like where you are, omit the logic" - Comedian, Bovi
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/19/2017 01:53:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment