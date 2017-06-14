 If you can lose 20KGS, you can win a trip to Kenya, courtsey Cambridge Weight Plan | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

If you can lose 20KGS, you can win a trip to Kenya, courtsey Cambridge Weight Plan

 What’s your weight issue that it seems nothing can fix? Big tummy? Fat arms and thighs? Always dreamed of having the perfect shape? Cambridge Weight Plan is your Healthy and Perfecr answer! Cambridge Weight Plan is Simple to use and 100% healthy, with Zero side effects. The product leaves no flabby or lose skin, and does not need to be coupled with exercise or supplement pills! Simply stick to the plan, and get amazing results!

Cambridge Weight Plan is one of the most effective, tested and trusted weight loss Plans in Nigeria, and well known around the world, and is offering Nigerians a FREE trip to Kenya! All you need to do to win is to lose 10-20kgs of your entire body weight by Summer, and you stand a chance!

Cambridge Weight Plan is a weight loss management company.  Cambridge Weight Plan has helped millions of people in Nigeria and around the world to lose weight the healthy way. With the help of a Consultant, and keeping to the Plan, you can lose up to 6kgs in one week!

So, back to the topic! Want to win a trip to Kenya with Cambridge Weight Plan? Here’s how:

1. Visit Cambridge Weight Plan Nigeria's Website and click "REGISTER NOW" on the banner
2. Enter your details in the online form
3. Success! You're registered! New clients will be contacted by the CWP team.
Contest runs through May 22nd to July 31st, 2017. FREE GITS FOR FIRST 100 TO REGISTER!

See the awe-inspiring success stories of Nigerians below who have used Cambridge Weight Plan and gotten fantastic results, and visit our Social Media pages > Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for or visit our Website today.




For more enquiries, or to find a Cambridge Weight Plan Consultant near you, contact us!
Nigeria: +234(0) 807 487 0841.   
Email: info@cambridgeweightplan-nigeria.com

Ghana: +233 30 700 1179.
Email: ghana@cambridgeweightplan-nigeria.com
Posted by at 6/14/2017 02:54:00 pm
