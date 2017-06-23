"If you are a guy and you f*ck a female's asshole then you have no right judging gays!!" Facebook user rants

A Nigerian woman recorded a video
addressing men who penetrate women through their anus, yet condemn gay
men. Linda Uju Ken said in the video that any man who engages in anal
sex with a woman has got gay tendencies.
Watch the video after the cut and tell if you agree with her.
11 comments:
Abeg difference dey for female ass nd male ass thou I don't do that. #Gbam!
But that's true though
I concour. Any man who is into anal sex has no right to insult or judge gays coz they are both same!
Attention seeking pretender. With knockers that big, her face looks like one who gets stretched from that chocolate hole by two guys at the same time.
How? it's still a s***hole.
Pumpkin
*grabs a seat*
... Merited happiness
This babe is simply seeking attention.
Well said
God did not make them the way they are ,they choose whom they become
It's called sodomy and it's abominable. Some people have their ass holes leaking because of this...as in they can't control poo and liquid coming out because of unnatural use.
Sexual pervertion is from the pit of hell. If you fear God, there are some things you just avoid cos your spirit will condemn you. If you don't, anything goes with a reprobate mind.
He who has ears, let him hear...
How do you take know say there is a difference between them. Lol. You better come out of the closet.
