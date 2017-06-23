 "If you are a guy and you f*ck a female's asshole then you have no right judging gays!!" Facebook user rants | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 23 June 2017

"If you are a guy and you f*ck a female's asshole then you have no right judging gays!!" Facebook user rants

A Nigerian woman recorded a video addressing men who penetrate women through their anus, yet condemn gay men. Linda Uju Ken said in the video that any man who engages in anal sex with a woman has got gay tendencies.

Watch the video after the cut and tell if you agree with her.




Posted by at 6/23/2017 05:27:00 pm

11 comments:

LALAcious smallchops said...

Abeg difference dey for female ass nd male ass thou I don't do that. #Gbam!

23 June 2017 at 17:39
Anonymous said...

But that's true though

23 June 2017 at 17:42
KAYAN MATA AND BURAN TASHI EMPIRE said...

I concour. Any man who is into anal sex has no right to insult or judge gays coz they are both same!

23 June 2017 at 17:44
Anonymous said...

Attention seeking pretender. With knockers that big, her face looks like one who gets stretched from that chocolate hole by two guys at the same time.

23 June 2017 at 17:47
Anonymous said...

How? it's still a s***hole.

Pumpkin

23 June 2017 at 17:47
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

*grabs a seat*


... Merited happiness

23 June 2017 at 17:51
Anonymous said...

This babe is simply seeking attention.

23 June 2017 at 17:52
Kelvin Bigg. said...

Well said

23 June 2017 at 17:55
ogbonna nwabueze said...

God did not make them the way they are ,they choose whom they become

23 June 2017 at 17:56
Anonymous said...

It's called sodomy and it's abominable. Some people have their ass holes leaking because of this...as in they can't control poo and liquid coming out because of unnatural use.
Sexual pervertion is from the pit of hell. If you fear God, there are some things you just avoid cos your spirit will condemn you. If you don't, anything goes with a reprobate mind.
He who has ears, let him hear...

23 June 2017 at 17:56
Anonymous said...

How do you take know say there is a difference between them. Lol. You better come out of the closet.

23 June 2017 at 18:00

Post a Comment

