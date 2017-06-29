"If I say your fake watch is fake, it's like saying your mom is your mom" - Hushpuppi scolds Phyno for not accepting the 'truth'

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
This nigga is a fucking pig fuck you !!!
If they keep responding to dude, they are just giving him what he wants. He has money, and he wants fame, that's why he attacked phyno. Nollywood Actress, Beverly Naya Looking Sexy in a Red Dress
Please biko nu, what is Gucci? Is the government after people that doesn't have it?
B. S.!!!... Vain people
Omg .. this man don craze finish
Gucci and patek ??? Dats all a grown man can boast about ? This is pathetic
you are a big fool hushidiot You'll soon be arrested for illegal funds idiot may God punish you for attacking hard working Nigerians ... I once have live for you but you aren't someone to look up to with this your stupid acts I think you are allowing your wealth to control you... My brother live a decent life and help the youths start up something for the street if you really rep the street... Stop messing with phyno or we'll come after you.
Whiten your teeth,dirty razz juju money miss road! Malaysian jazz fool! When you die na ur 'main truth' would be told! Dirtiest ratchet Gucci wearing illiterate!
Post a Comment
8 comments:
This nigga is a fucking pig fuck you !!!
If they keep responding to dude, they are just giving him what he wants. He has money, and he wants fame, that's why he attacked phyno.
Nollywood Actress, Beverly Naya Looking Sexy in a Red Dress
Please biko nu, what is Gucci? Is the government after people that doesn't have it?
B. S.!!!...
Vain people
Omg .. this man don craze finish
Gucci and patek ??? Dats all a grown man can boast about ? This is pathetic
you are a big fool hushidiot
You'll soon be arrested for illegal funds idiot may God punish you for attacking hard working Nigerians ... I once have live for you but you aren't someone to look up to with this your stupid acts I think you are allowing your wealth to control you... My brother live a decent life and help the youths start up something for the street if you really rep the street... Stop messing with phyno or we'll come after you.
Whiten your teeth,dirty razz juju money miss road! Malaysian jazz fool! When you die na ur 'main truth' would be told! Dirtiest ratchet Gucci wearing illiterate!
Post a Comment