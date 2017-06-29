 "If I say your fake watch is fake, it's like saying your mom is your mom" - Hushpuppi scolds Phyno for not accepting the 'truth' | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

"If I say your fake watch is fake, it's like saying your mom is your mom" - Hushpuppi scolds Phyno for not accepting the 'truth'

The drama continues!
 

 
Posted by at 6/29/2017 05:22:00 pm

8 comments:

Quincy rex said...

This nigga is a fucking pig fuck you !!!

29 June 2017 at 17:24
kayode odusanya said...

If they keep responding to dude, they are just giving him what he wants. He has money, and he wants fame, that's why he attacked phyno.

29 June 2017 at 17:27
Streetlighter's blogspot said...

Please biko nu, what is Gucci? Is the government after people that doesn't have it?

29 June 2017 at 17:28
Chinedu Amaefule said...

B. S.!!!...

Vain people

29 June 2017 at 17:29
Anonymous said...

Omg .. this man don craze finish

29 June 2017 at 17:30
Anonymous said...

Gucci and patek ??? Dats all a grown man can boast about ? This is pathetic

29 June 2017 at 17:32
Anonymous said...

you are a big fool hushidiot
You'll soon be arrested for illegal funds idiot may God punish you for attacking hard working Nigerians ... I once have live for you but you aren't someone to look up to with this your stupid acts I think you are allowing your wealth to control you... My brother live a decent life and help the youths start up something for the street if you really rep the street... Stop messing with phyno or we'll come after you.

29 June 2017 at 17:33
ijay said...

Whiten your teeth,dirty razz juju money miss road! Malaysian jazz fool! When you die na ur 'main truth' would be told! Dirtiest ratchet Gucci wearing illiterate!

29 June 2017 at 17:34

