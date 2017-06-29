"If the house you are bragging about can buy my shoes, I will give you 5m naira" - Hushpuppi fires back at Phyno

For those who don't know what sparked this internet battle, Hushpuppi first threw shade at Phyno saying he wears fake designer watches and the singer responded, dragging the heck out of him.(read here).
Hushpuppi has now fired back, bragging about their encounter in Malaysia and how the house Phyno bought can't pay for his numerous designer Gucci shoes. See more of his posts after the cut...
29 comments:
Abeg make dis adults dem go find Wetin to do abeg..
This guy is a fool oooooo leave phyno alone
Take the back seat Guy, Life is not all about money. #Phynonpoint
my friend, shut up!
He is a fool no be small
They are wasting my data fa
... Merited happiness
This is the dumbest, lamest response. Mr Hushpuppi for just quiet.
I knew he was gonna reply.. Always ready to show off..
Someone should pls tell d puppy to hush
Phyno should just ignore him..he is not worth it...phyno working hard for his money while he is in Malaysia doing 419
Who the hell is Hushpuppy? (The name sef don tell who d person be - HUSH (Keep quiet) PUPPY (Baby dog). So keep quiet u baby dog. Nobody know u. Na Gucci shoes u dey tak make mouth. Your mates are changing lives with dia wealth. Ewu gambia. U no fit dey Phyno level, d guy get sense pass u. So learn a lesson from him and take ur sorry ass somewhere else!! Poor man with low self esteem...
IDIOT GUY
Mumu talk .. old man like dis boasting about shoes .. is this man sick???
@Hushpuppi is just living a life full of vanity. Showing us your wrist watches, your shoes, your dresses, club bills and other expenses is your own way of achievement ba? Someone used to be that rich multimillionaire but ended up a taxi driver. Humility should be your watchword. Which money badluck no fit enter? Come nah make dem hit you, then you go believe say you need to keep your calm. We are not moved by your stupid fake lifestyle. We no envy you. Thank you so much Phyno for teaching this mumu what sense is. Your MUMU go end one day puppilife.
Oh my God! What a bone head!
He also have a problem speaking English. G9 back to school hushcow. Your such a proud cow. Gosh!!! You irritate me right now.
See this over rated cow called Fucking Hushpuppi trying to make air wave by putting himself in the Media and making himself relevant, how am i sure you are not same as Evans when we do not know where your cash comes from, at least Phyno we know about, Hushpuppi please HUSH your fucking mouth and await your judgement like Evans. Guess everyday for the thief but one good day for the owner as am sure you are not even a graduate. Designer dont speak for great men but society does. Guess you've peaked the wrong team this time. #TEAMLEGITPHYNO i stand.
Phyno pls don't reply this fool.ur clap back was good enough. Don't play in the gutter with this ugly 🐷
Damn! smh
Empty barrel...
Empty Barrel...
This idiot cow is the most stupid element on earth now,gosh how can one person be silly like this,abeg who your shoe help.fat ode
mtcheew na today sef i dy hear of dis"puppy".How many lives how he change positively like pyhno?
Hushpussy is a Male version of Linda ikeja. Pple who least expect to b where dey r now. Oga b humble
Ewu phynofino finished ur life oooo,go nd learn how to be xalm with ur money
Phyno nwanne o the guy should have known you not a show off type like said obu onye ala.. He mess with the wrong person #Guccipuppet
Lol @Guccipuppet
Lol at "tell the puppy to hush"
Is dis guy richer dan bill gates. Why person no go hear word 4 dis guy. Anyway soon ur cup go full.
