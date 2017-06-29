 Ice Prince's ex, Maima, serves major hotness in new photos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Ice Prince's ex, Maima, serves major hotness in new photos

French/Ghanaian beauty, Maima Nkewa, was rapper Ice Prince's girlfriend for a while before they broke up last year. Maima shared these stunning new photos of herself on social media. See more photos after the cut...
 
Posted by at 6/29/2017 11:45:00 am

8 comments:

Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Seen.

29 June 2017 at 11:47
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Sizzling hot

29 June 2017 at 11:50
OSINANL said...

GOOD FOR HER

29 June 2017 at 12:02
Sir L said...

L

29 June 2017 at 12:13
Sir L said...

Ok

29 June 2017 at 12:14
Oghenetega said...

Wow
Wow
Wow.....
What cud make that Dwarfy Bwoi leave this Hottoe Cupcake..?
She's steaming Hawt & that's how to pepperdem Gang thing..
Ice Prince Zamani U can't get sizzling Hawt Girl like this again trust me on that..
Baby Girl abeg Sell ya Market make highest bidder buy cause Im sure Ice can't afford U nemore...
Osheee Baddest..

29 June 2017 at 12:16
Anonymous said...

Ribs of life 😅. Pretty woman

29 June 2017 at 12:21
daniel ubong said...

Not too bad shaaa.

29 June 2017 at 12:27

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts