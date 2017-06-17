 I will run for president in 2019- Fayose | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 17 June 2017

I will run for president in 2019- Fayose

Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, says he will run for president in 2019. Fayose disclosed this when he spoke with journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the state capital on Friday. He said:

"I have defeated two incumbent governors in two different attempts. So, defeating the All Progressives Congress in the coming presidential election would be a walkover. Many did not believe that I can come back as governor of Ekiti State after eight years. I don’t know how God did it. This time, I am going to the presidency. God is taking me there but I don’t know how. I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand. I would take it. I’m going straight to that Villa. I’m the next president. I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing. We are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth" he said.
Posted by at 6/17/2017 04:39:00 am

9 comments:

Niyi Daramola said...

Continue dreaming

17 June 2017 at 04:59
Anonymous said...

Psycho! President Ko! Prime minister ni!

17 June 2017 at 05:07
Anonymous said...

We the Igbos are solidly behind you. Nwannedinamba 1 of Igboland.

17 June 2017 at 05:08
Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

Anonymous said...

AH ! Better to have GEJ back... . .

17 June 2017 at 05:14
silent millionaire said...

Hmmm... politicians! same old sh*t

17 June 2017 at 05:18
Anonymous said...

"We are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth"
Foyoshit, Na truth dem tell you say we Wan chop?

17 June 2017 at 05:26
Anonymous said...

Trash always!

17 June 2017 at 05:28

