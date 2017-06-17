"I have defeated two incumbent governors in two different attempts. So, defeating the All Progressives Congress in the coming presidential election would be a walkover. Many did not believe that I can come back as governor of Ekiti State after eight years. I don’t know how God did it. This time, I am going to the presidency. God is taking me there but I don’t know how. I have penchant for taking powers; that one in Buhari’s hand. I would take it. I’m going straight to that Villa. I’m the next president. I want to be the next president of Nigeria. My own won’t be this change that has brought nothing. We are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth" he said.
Saturday, 17 June 2017
I will run for president in 2019- Fayose
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/17/2017 04:39:00 am
9 comments:
Continue dreaming
Psycho! President Ko! Prime minister ni!
We the Igbos are solidly behind you. Nwannedinamba 1 of Igboland.
AH ! Better to have GEJ back... . .
Hmmm... politicians! same old sh*t
"We are going to represent the people well and tell them the truth"
Foyoshit, Na truth dem tell you say we Wan chop?
Trash always!
