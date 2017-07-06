 I will be nominating Christopher Wray to be the new FBI Director - Donald Trump | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

I will be nominating Christopher Wray to be the new FBI Director - Donald Trump

President Donald Trump has just announced on twitter that he plans to nominate Christopher A. Wray, the former assistant attorney general in charge of the Justice Department's criminal division, to be the next FBI director. 
 
The president's announcement comes one day before former FBI Director James Comey, whom Trump fired last month, is set to testify before the Senate.

Trump's tweet reads, 'I will be nominating Christopher A. Wray, a man of impeccable credentials, to be the new Director of the FBI. Details to follow'.

Before now, Wray headed the Justice Department's criminal division from 2003 to 2005 under President George W. Bush and is currently a litigation partner at the DC-based law firm King & Spalding, where he chairs the firm's Special Matters and Government Investigations Practice Group. 

He also represented New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie during the "Bridgegate" investigation into lane closures at the George Washington Bridge.
