'I was trying to brake!' Woman is arrested 'after ploughing her car into families gathering for Eid prayers near Newcastle mosque', leaving two children in intensive care

The woman pictured in the middle, was arrested after she accidentally injured six people including three children when her car (bottom right) careered out of control in a field full of hundreds of Muslims who had been celebrating the end of Ramadan.
Bystanders(left), including a man with a bleeding shoulder,(top right) fled in horror as the vehicle sped around a field packed with 300 to 400 people who had celebrated Eid at nearby Newcastle Central Mosque.
Two children and one adult remain in intensive care after the incident at Westgate Community College.
Witnesses said the driver, a 42-year-old Muslim woman, had got into her car on a grass verge at 9.14am after attending prayers when she 'pressed the gas rather than the break' and sped into the crowds.
The woman was arrested although police said the incident is not terror related. It comes just a week after suspected terrorist Darren Osborne, 47, deliberately drove into worshippers outside Finsbury Park Mosque in London.
Witness Uman Nyanzi said: 'It was a complete freak accident. She was praying with us just before this all happened. She was in the car and she was speaking to someone literally just seconds before the accident. To me it looked like she pressed the gas instead of the brake and she lost control.
The car started spinning. It was quite unbelievable. Someone had to jump in the car and pull the handbrake up to make it stop.
The first person it knocked was a little boy and he was bleeding really heavily from his shoulder. His mother was hysterical and very distressed.'
Source: UK Daily Mail
Are we sure this isn't a terrorist attack? Witnesses said the
driver, a 42-year-old Muslim woman, had got into her car on a grass verge at 9.14am after attending prayers when she 'pressed the gas rather than the break' and sped into the crowds.
