I was a nobody before. Today I drive the latest cars- Bobrisky goes down memory lane, shares photo of his arrest in 2011

Nigerian male Barbie, Bobrisky took a trip down memory lane by sharing a photo of when he was arrested at a bar in Surulere, for posing as a woman, years ago and a photo of how he is now. Read what he wrote after the cut...
"Just wanna thank God for his mercy in my life.i was nobody before . I almost gave up. But my God proved to me that he is still existing . I drive d latest cars , travel to any country I want, use d most expensive phones thank u father 🏻🏻.i wont be shy of who I am" he captioned the photos.
