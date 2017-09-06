 I was a nobody before. Today I drive the latest cars- Bobrisky goes down memory lane, shares photo of his arrest in 2011 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 9 June 2017

I was a nobody before. Today I drive the latest cars- Bobrisky goes down memory lane, shares photo of his arrest in 2011

Nigerian male Barbie, Bobrisky took a trip down memory lane by sharing a photo of when he was arrested at a bar in Surulere, for posing as a woman, years ago and a photo of how he is now. Read what he wrote after the cut...

"Just wanna thank God for his mercy in my life.i was nobody before 😩😩. I almost gave up. But my God proved to me that he is still existing . I drive d latest cars 🚗, travel to any country I want, use d most expensive phones 📱 thank u father 🙏🏻🙏🏻.i wont be shy of who I am" he captioned the photos.
Posted by at 6/09/2017 05:26:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts