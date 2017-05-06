"I was born in a car on the road and my first bath was at a Petrol station" - Eva Alordiah reveals as she shares 20 random facts about herself

1. I like to Sleep on my back. I stopped sleeping on my chest since the day I heard/read that it could make your Breasts flatter. Is this true?
2. I love to drink Garri. Love. Since I was a child, soaking Garri has been a Fav snack of mine. With groundnut, Kulikuli, Sardines, or Beans
3. I always go out to stare at the sky when I wake up everyday. There's something out there.
4. I was Born in the Car, on the road! My Mom self delivered me right there in the passenger seat. It rained heavily after I came out and My first bath was at a Petrol station.
5. I started Writing novels at age 5-6
6. I began to Rap only because a Girl in my Dorm (Yemisi Ayinde) in secondary school was rapping to 'Cleaning out My Closet' by Eminem and I was so Jealous I had to learn the entire thing! Jealousy is good when it makes you better no? Ha
7. I like to Cook. Only if the Kitchen is comfortable and clean and there is someone else to feed.
8. I always wanted to Act Movies. I still will
9. My Fav thing to do as a Music artiste is Performing. My best show and Fan appreciation was in Uniben
10. I love only two Video Games - Super Mario Bros and GTA Vice City. (Heyyzzz don't judge me)
11. I use Glasses. I got my first frames at age 10. It made me look like an Efiko in school.
12. I was actually an Efiko in school.
13. I really really really Reeeeaally Love Makeup. It reminds me that I am female.
14. Everyday without fail, I make sure to stand Naked in front of my Mirror and admire myself. Every girl should do this.
15. I finally realize I love Fashion! But only if I am making my own Clothes. So now I am making my own clothes
16. I love horror movies.
17. Reading helped me through my Depression. Now I just really love to read! I read for no reason.
18. My Fav color used to be black. Now it is white.
19. I really Loved Loving C. He was... Incredible! (the past tense is weird)
20. I looooooove the Internet and all the many things I can do with it. But by all means, I stay away from 'Nigerian Internet. It is a straight path to hell.
