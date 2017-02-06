 I think we are getting out of recession- Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 2 June 2017

I think we are getting out of recession- Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun says

Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, says she thinks Nigerian economy is getting out of recession. Adeosun who was a guest on Channels TV today, said statistics show that the economy is bouncing out of recession.
"I think we are getting out of recession. All the statistics seems to suggest that but more importantly, we are getting on the path of growth that will be sustainable so we can see a future for Nigeria. So I think it is getting better. We inherited a lot of problems. The Nigerian economy didn’t just need a little bit of fix here and there but needed radical surgery and to heal it will take a little bit longer” she said
