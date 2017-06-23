"I promise you a golden spoon in life" - Nigerian Youth Corper whose Mother hawks Pap tells her (photos)

A Nigerian Youth Corper, Oladipupo, whose mother sold pap to see him through school, proudly shared these photos via his Instagram page and wrote an open letter promising to change her life for the better.
Dear mum
No more this,
With everything you have faced in your life, and the strength you have developed, proves to me that when life is tough I can be tougher. I love you so much, even though am not born with a silver spoon, am here carving a golden spoon MUM, I OLADIPUPO promise you a golden spoon in life and am proud of who you are #omoiyaOLOGI #GRINDFORMYMOTHER
