"It has come to my attention that there's a fake Twitter post circulating in my name, suggesting that I said something derogatory about Igbos. Kindly disregard it. It's nothing but a shoddy attempt to photoshop a hateful statement onto my Twitter handle. I did not say or tweet any such thing. Every part of Nigeria is important to our financial system and our Economy, and as a Government we will support ALL to achieve their full potential" she wrote
Monday, 26 June 2017
I never said anything derogatory about the Igbos- Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun says
