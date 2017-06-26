 I never said anything derogatory about the Igbos- Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 26 June 2017

I never said anything derogatory about the Igbos- Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun says

Apparently someone cloned her twitter handle and used it to disseminate a false message. She released a statement on her Facebook page to deny the tweet.
 "It has come to my attention that there's a fake Twitter post circulating in my name, suggesting that I said something derogatory about Igbos. Kindly disregard it. It's nothing but a shoddy attempt to photoshop a hateful statement onto my Twitter handle. I did not say or tweet any such thing. Every part of Nigeria is important to our financial system and our Economy, and as a Government we will support ALL to achieve their full potential" she wrote
