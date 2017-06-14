"My prayer is that the Imo people understand me. When I started free education, they initially misunderstood me, when I built a chapel it was called a mosque and so on. I mean well for Ndi Imo. Our government intends to relocate the Police headquarters and Prisons to a more conducive environment. I am more interested in dedicating projects to God than commissioning them. I encourage you to introduce a Day of Peace, Reconciliation and Love in Imo. I am the most tolerant governor in this state. The press, our people and my opponents are free to talk and even insult me. No one under my watch has been disturbed for airing their views. Those who honor God, God honor them" he said
Wednesday, 14 June 2017
I mean well for Imo state indigenes - Gov Okorocha says
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/14/2017 01:35:00 pm
