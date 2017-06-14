 I mean well for Imo state indigenes - Gov Okorocha says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

I mean well for Imo state indigenes - Gov Okorocha says

Imo state governor, Rochas Okorocha this morning received in audience, the Imo state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, led by Apostle Ifeanyichukwu Godson Ibeji and his executive at the state house in Owerri. At the meeting, Okorocha said despite the criticisms he has suffered from residents of the state, he indeed means well for them.


"My prayer is that the Imo people understand me. When I started free education, they initially misunderstood me, when I built a chapel it was called a mosque and so on. I mean well for Ndi Imo. Our government intends to relocate the Police headquarters and Prisons to a more conducive environment. I am more interested in dedicating projects to God than commissioning them. I encourage you to introduce a Day of Peace, Reconciliation and Love in Imo. I am the most tolerant governor in this state. The press, our people and my opponents are free to talk and even insult me. No one under my watch has been disturbed for airing their views. Those who honor God, God honor them" he said
Posted by at 6/14/2017 01:35:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts