"I married my sister because you can't control love Im sure some of you have thought about marrying ur sister/brother so you can relate," Garvin wrote.Gavin is proud of his choice and his Twitter account info shows that. It reads: “R.I.P GMA stay golden yes I’m the guy who married his sister f**k off.'
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 20 June 2017
"I married my sister because you cant control love" man who married his sister says as they expect their first child
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/20/2017 04:48:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment