"I married her soul" - Burn victim's fiance explains why he didn't leave her after she suffered burns to 65% of her body

Her then boyfriend decided to quit his job to care for her recovery. The couple are now engaged and announced two weeks ago that they are expecting their first child!
Recently, in an interview for CNN they asked him:
"Did you at any moment think about leaving her and hiring someone to take care of her and moving on with your life?"His reply touched the world:
"I married her soul, her character, and she's the only woman that will continue to fulfill my dreams."
That's true definition of real love. Wish you guys the best in life
