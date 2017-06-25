 "I married her soul" - Burn victim's fiance explains why he didn't leave her after she suffered burns to 65% of her body | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 25 June 2017

"I married her soul" - Burn victim's fiance explains why he didn't leave her after she suffered burns to 65% of her body

Australian ex-model Turia Pitt suffered burns to 65% of her body, lost her fingers and thumb on her right hand and spent five months in hospital after she was trapped by a grassfire in a 100 kilometre ultra-marathon in the remote area of Kimberley, Australia.

Her then boyfriend decided to quit his job to care for her recovery. The couple are now engaged and announced two weeks ago that they are expecting their first child!

Recently, in an interview for CNN they asked him:
"Did you at any moment think about leaving her and hiring someone to take care of her and moving on with your life?"
His reply touched the world:
"I married her soul, her character, and she's the only woman that will continue to fulfill my dreams."
Henrietta Sylvester said...

That's true definition of real love. Wish you guys the best in life

25 June 2017 at 21:51

