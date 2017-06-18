I looked death in the face and it looked away" Young Nigerian lady marks one year after a tragic gas explosion almost claimed her life

Saturday, June 17th is
exactly one year after Chinenye Desire Benjamin suffered severe burns
following a fatal gas explosion in her houseThe 22-yr-old's burns was so severe that she had to seek help from well meaning Nigerians in getting proper medical treatment. See previous story here
and her Facebook post below:
"Unforgettable 17th Of June!!! I woke up today remembering how my
whole life flashed before my eyes, a thousand things I would and
wouldn’t have done swept through my mind in milliseconds while my body
roasted on, the fire was everywhere.
I looked at the cylinder and the
burning waste bin beside it, I was horrified, I thought it was going to
explode, I defenitely thought that moment was my last, … In my shock
and fear I managed to unlock and run out from one of the jammed doors,
still terrified, I couldn’t understand what just happened, it felt like
I looked death in the eye and it looked away. I was numb.
Today marks ONE YEAR of the tragic GAS EXPLOSION that almost claimed my life.
I am most grateful to God Almighty that I am not just Living but a
Testimony. My everyday life is a testimony, my ability to breathe, talk,
walk, see, hear, and do every other thing I can is a testimony.
I
watched people die, but God still kept me, Grace kept me, I cannot
begin to talk about my experience at the hospital, fear of not making it
to the next day was all that filled the ward, fear of waking up to the
realization that the person just beside you has passed away and you
thinking you might be next was so intense, on many occasions I was goin
to give up, pain and fear was an everyday torment, but Mercy said NO.
Instead, my experience made the Grace of an invincible God visible.
Recovery after the incident isn’t easy I must say. Being a liability
and always dependent, feels just like my life is on hold. All sorts of
uncontrollable emotions run through me, sometimes I’d feel depressed,
lonely, abandoned, stranded, the list goes on and on, but the Bravest
thing I ever did in this first tough 1 year is continuing my life even
when i wanted to give up.
I thereby use this medium to appreciate
God Almighty, my family, my friends {who haven’t left}, and every other
person that has tolerated me, thank y'all for the encouragement,
kindness and love they sure keep me going. Life is Tough but I’ve got a
God that’s Tougher, I'll do my very best to remain Strong and
Unbreakable.
HAPPY 1 YEAR GRACE ABOUNDING ANNIVERSARY TO ME.
More photos and video below...
No comments:
Post a Comment