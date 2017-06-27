'I have not seen my new kids, their mother has been the one sending me pictures' - Harrysong says

Harrysong has just spoken publicly for the first time since the news of the 'Stolen' baby pictures saga. If you missed it, Read Here.
In his defense about allegedly stealing baby photos to announce the birth of his new twins, Harrysong said, 'I've not seen the kids, I've been very very busy. They are not around yet, I just saw pictures, their mother has been sending me pictures and it's been amazing'.
9 comments:
Those bad belle dat has insulted him oya all of u should apologize now dats y it's not too good to fast and conclude wen u are not sure
Lie lie!, so d mother sent u a stolen baby pictures, I don't belief u .
Lie lie!, so d mother sent u a stolen baby pictures, I don't belief u .
So what did he end up saying in defense? I don gerrit!
Long live LIB
an amazing lie???
lol, na lie, he went to steal baby pictures.
Oh my days!!! Guy you just fuck up! Abeg who give you this idea? How dumb can you possibly be? Take some fucking responsiblity for your stupid mummified ass!!!!
Heard!!
Next pls....
Ok!
