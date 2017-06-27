 'I have not seen my new kids, their mother has been the one sending me pictures' - Harrysong says | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 27 June 2017

'I have not seen my new kids, their mother has been the one sending me pictures' - Harrysong says

Harrysong has just spoken publicly for the first time since the news of the 'Stolen' baby pictures saga. If you missed it, Read Here.

In his defense about allegedly stealing baby photos to announce the birth of his new twins, Harrysong said, 'I've not seen the kids, I've been very very busy. They are not around yet, I just saw pictures, their mother has been sending me pictures and it's been amazing'.

 

Posted by at 6/27/2017 09:13:00 pm

9 comments:

Iamjulee said...

Those bad belle dat has insulted him oya all of u should apologize now dats y it's not too good to fast and conclude wen u are not sure

27 June 2017 at 21:19
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Lie lie!, so d mother sent u a stolen baby pictures, I don't belief u .

27 June 2017 at 21:27
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

27 June 2017 at 21:27
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

So what did he end up saying in defense? I don gerrit!


27 June 2017 at 21:27
Manuel Kunmi said...

an amazing lie???

27 June 2017 at 21:32
looking for penis enlargement? click here said...

lol, na lie, he went to steal baby pictures.

27 June 2017 at 21:33
Anonymous said...

Oh my days!!! Guy you just fuck up! Abeg who give you this idea? How dumb can you possibly be? Take some fucking responsiblity for your stupid mummified ass!!!!

27 June 2017 at 21:33
RareSpecie Z said...

Heard!!
Next pls....

27 June 2017 at 21:35
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

Ok!

27 June 2017 at 21:40

