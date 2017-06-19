 “I don’t have friends, I have money” - Bobrisky says in new interview, as photos of his knuckles shock people | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

“I don’t have friends, I have money” - Bobrisky says in new interview, as photos of his knuckles shock people

In a new interview with One Tribe Magazine, Bobrisky who is currently in the U.S insisted that he doesn't have friends. 
According to the magazine, Bobrisky shared stories of his “friends” doing unfriendly things, like sleeping with his former baes and even turning their backs on him for money. What however caught people's attention were his dark knuckles. See more photos after the cut.



19 comments:

Emma said...

Yes infront of the world he puts on a brave face but btwn him n himself m sure he's an

emotional wreck cant imagine how he looks like without the make up and the camera lighting.

19 June 2017 at 17:42
Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Useless boy... u for tell the cameraman to help u edit am or better still u for wear gloves... 😊😊😊

19 June 2017 at 17:43
Anonymous said...

Bob-risky, u are sick o. See ur bleached fingers like that of roasted chicken

19 June 2017 at 17:48
Manuel Kunmi said...

mtcheewwwwww

19 June 2017 at 17:49
Anonymous said...

You look like burnt offering with that your smoked fingers

19 June 2017 at 17:50
ines said...

Chai!!! This guy is dead

19 June 2017 at 17:51
Anonymous said...

His fingers looks like roasted BOLE...

19 June 2017 at 17:57
Anonymous said...

CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

Ewwwww, so disgusting!


Long live LIB

19 June 2017 at 17:59
Anonymous said...

Disgusting, why can he get to feature in a show and I don't?

19 June 2017 at 18:00
Housed-On-Water said...

My dear, you actually don't need friends, what you need is real people that care. Just gratify nature's one wish, show me three real money bags like you that you can beckon on to help you if you find yourself in a wild forest. Real friends more than siblings that wouldn't ask for anything in return. Your money can't buy sincere peace of mind. We all need someone to caution us while wishing us the best. Take your mind away from vanity. Money gives you audience and yes happiness but not genuine liveliness. You don't need friends but you need realness you need advice. Stop this.

19 June 2017 at 18:01
Anonymous said...

It reminds me of that roasted plantain meme...ewww

19 June 2017 at 18:01
Anonymous said...

Not surprising you don't have friends!!!!!!! If I may ask Where is this money from? I hope we don't have another Evans in the making. # just saying.

19 June 2017 at 18:01
osas said...

O boy! See knuckles

19 June 2017 at 18:09
Anonymous said...

Trash. I can see she likes this dress of his.

19 June 2017 at 18:09
Lillian said...

Ewu "can bear"

19 June 2017 at 18:11
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Hian!


... Merited happiness

19 June 2017 at 18:13
princess A(READ PEOPLE NOT MEDIA) said...

This is how all his secrets including his ghost bae would be revealed very soon

19 June 2017 at 18:14
Philip Chinyere said...

He looks like a maggot creeping from an infected faeces....ewww...so disgusting

19 June 2017 at 18:14

Post a Comment

Recent Posts