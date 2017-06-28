 "I don't give a f*k what y'all think about me" Young Nigerian lady who 'proposed' to girlfriend blast haters | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

"I don't give a f*k what y'all think about me" Young Nigerian lady who 'proposed' to girlfriend blast haters

Whether the proposal was serious or just another attention seeking prank, Alessandra Obateru is certainly trending on Nigerian social media after pictures of her engagement to girlfriend, got out.
She took to her Facebook page today to blast haters. Her post below:
"Haters everywhere. Mtchewwwww But am still me idgaf about what y'all think about me.......y'all should gon look for a job!!! Instead of posting rubbish on Facebook!!! Jobless souls"
Posted by at 6/28/2017 01:39:00 pm

4 comments:

Tim - Get a bigger penis here said...

since when do women propose?

28 June 2017 at 13:44
AMIJEZ said...

Attention seeking.

28 June 2017 at 13:46
GALORE said...

Do you jarre

Don't mind them haters



@Galore

28 June 2017 at 13:46
Hawa said...

Stealing is bad. but if you must steal, steal big, people will respect you. tell me you stole 20million naira, I'd invite u to my house for launch, give me just 5M from it, and I'd support

click here now if you are interested in penis enlargement

ur career with Praises.when u caught, people will say "billionaire robber got arrested" even police will take pictures with u.

28 June 2017 at 13:47

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts