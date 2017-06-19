"I don't feel no remorse for the death of those demons": Mother admits to killing her 13-year-old daughter and 9-year-old son and hiding their bodies in a deep freezer

A Detroit mother accused of killing two of her children appeared in court on Monday where she pleaded guilty then went ahead to say that she is not sorry for her actions.
Mitchelle Blair, 36, pleaded guilty to killing her 13-year-old daughter Stoni Blair and nine-year-old son Stephen Berry in Wayne County Court in Michigan.
Mitchelle Blair, 36, pleaded guilty to killing her 13-year-old daughter Stoni Blair and nine-year-old son Stephen Berry in Wayne County Court in Michigan.
The bodies of the children were discovered in March, in a deep freezer at Blair's home as she was being served an eviction notice by court officers. Blair said she killed them because they sexually abused their younger brother who is now 8-years-old.
She said Stephen's death was an accident, but that she would have been proud if it had been intentional. She revealed that she choked both, and suffocated them by putting plastic bags over their heads until they lost consciousness. An autopsy found that both died from multiple blunt trauma and Stephen also had thermal injuries. It also showed both children were malnourished, but Blair says she only starved her daughter, feeding her only one bowl of oatmeal per day. At another hearing earlier this month, Blair says she wanted to plead guilty to protect the eight-year-old son she says was abused.
She said: "I don’t want him to see that I stood here like a coward. I did what I did and I did what I did for my baby, period. He’s going to see me standing up, taking my responsibility."
Blair pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder, torture and child abuse. A judge initially refused to accept her plea deal, pending the results of a psychological competency evaluation. But Blair said to the judge that she did not need time to think about it and would gladly accept whatever sentence was given to her.
"If you had the death penalty, I would take that. I don’t care. I’m not going to change my mind, I’m not changing anything. I don’t need the week to think about it," Blair insisted.
Blair will face a mandatory life in prison without parole term when she is sentenced next month. It's believed that Blair killed her son Stephen in August 2012, and murdered her daughter Stoni the following May. Her two surviving children, an eight-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter, are living with a relative. The fathers of the two surviving children are currently fighting for custody. Both men attended Monday's hearing.
Medical exams carried out on Blair's surviving children revealed evidence of abuse, including numerous scars. Twenty-five scars were found on the back of the eight-year-old boy that were consistent with being hit by an extension cord, the Detroit News reported. Blair's 17-year-old daughter said that she and her surviving brother were regularly beaten with an extension cord and piece of wood, and burned with a hot curling iron. She also described how her siblings were killed.
"I don't regret none of this. I don't feel no remorse for the death of those demons," Blair told the judge on Monday.When the judge asked Blair whether she killed her daughter, Stoni, she replied: "She raped my son. I intentionally killed her."
"It wasn't an accident?" the judge asked.
"No, not at all, and if I had the chance to do it again, I would," Blair said.
She said Stephen's death was an accident, but that she would have been proud if it had been intentional. She revealed that she choked both, and suffocated them by putting plastic bags over their heads until they lost consciousness. An autopsy found that both died from multiple blunt trauma and Stephen also had thermal injuries. It also showed both children were malnourished, but Blair says she only starved her daughter, feeding her only one bowl of oatmeal per day. At another hearing earlier this month, Blair says she wanted to plead guilty to protect the eight-year-old son she says was abused.
She said: "I don’t want him to see that I stood here like a coward. I did what I did and I did what I did for my baby, period. He’s going to see me standing up, taking my responsibility."
Blair pleaded guilty to charges of first-degree murder, torture and child abuse. A judge initially refused to accept her plea deal, pending the results of a psychological competency evaluation. But Blair said to the judge that she did not need time to think about it and would gladly accept whatever sentence was given to her.
"If you had the death penalty, I would take that. I don’t care. I’m not going to change my mind, I’m not changing anything. I don’t need the week to think about it," Blair insisted.
Blair will face a mandatory life in prison without parole term when she is sentenced next month. It's believed that Blair killed her son Stephen in August 2012, and murdered her daughter Stoni the following May. Her two surviving children, an eight-year-old son and 17-year-old daughter, are living with a relative. The fathers of the two surviving children are currently fighting for custody. Both men attended Monday's hearing.
Medical exams carried out on Blair's surviving children revealed evidence of abuse, including numerous scars. Twenty-five scars were found on the back of the eight-year-old boy that were consistent with being hit by an extension cord, the Detroit News reported. Blair's 17-year-old daughter said that she and her surviving brother were regularly beaten with an extension cord and piece of wood, and burned with a hot curling iron. She also described how her siblings were killed.
"Blair tortured Stephen for approximately two weeks prior to his death by tying a belt around his neck, throwing hot water on him while in the shower and putting a plastic bag over his head," the state said, quoting the 17-year-old.Then on August 30, 2012, Blair allegedly beat her son to death. After the killing, she wrapped his body in bed linen and put him in the freezer. Nine months later, Blair became really angry when Stoni said she didn't like her surviving siblings. She strangled the girl with a T-shirt and suffocated her with a plastic bag.
"The devil got her," Alexander J Dorsey, father of Blair's surviving 8-year-old son said. He says he doesn't believe the claims that Stoni and Stephen abused their younger brother.
No comments:
Post a Comment