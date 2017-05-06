 "I bought myself the car of my dreams and I make no apologies for it," says Toke Makinwa as she shows off her range rover | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

"I bought myself the car of my dreams and I make no apologies for it," says Toke Makinwa as she shows off her range rover

Toke Makinwa is balling and she knows it! The Media personality recently purchased a Range Rover and she has no apologies for fulfilling her dreams. Sharing a glimpse of the new ride and photos of herself rocking a Blue Hermes Birkin bag, which she said was a gift, Toke wrote;

"I'm learning to breathe again, learning to let go and completely let God with everything (not some but all), I'm learning to appreciate my journey, learning to accept God's blessings without feeling guilty, undeserving or scared of what may come next. I'm learning to trust again, learning to take better care of myself, (I bought myself the car of my dreams and I make no apologies for it) "Thank you Jesus"..... I'm learning to not be so hard on me even when I fall. I'm learning about life each day, learning to see beauty in everyone and every situation. I am human, I am learning, I am becoming."


6/05/2017 05:48:00 am

