"I'm learning to breathe again, learning to let go and completely let God with everything (not some but all), I'm learning to appreciate my journey, learning to accept God's blessings without feeling guilty, undeserving or scared of what may come next. I'm learning to trust again, learning to take better care of myself, (I bought myself the car of my dreams and I make no apologies for it) "Thank you Jesus"..... I'm learning to not be so hard on me even when I fall. I'm learning about life each day, learning to see beauty in everyone and every situation. I am human, I am learning, I am becoming."
Monday, 5 June 2017
"I bought myself the car of my dreams and I make no apologies for it," says Toke Makinwa as she shows off her range rover
