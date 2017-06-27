"I believe you just need a few good friends" Adesua Etomi credits ability to keep her engagement under wraps to her intimate inner circle

“I’m very particular about my inner circle," she said. "You can count my closest friends on one hand and that’s because I believe you just need a few good friends, I am very friendly to everybody else. Also my family, my mum, those are the people that keep it all together for me and they are always there and you can’t beat that"She also revealed five things people probably did not know about her.
"I’m left handed. I’m not a fan of handbags and jewellery. I think Will Smith is perfect. My mum is a pastor and I sang in a choir for ten years."Etomi made her debut into the Nollywood film industry in 2014 with Knocking on Heaven’s Door and a year after bagged the Best Actress in a Drama Award at the 2016 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards for her role in Falling.
In 2017 she went on to become part of the cast of one of the highest grossing movies in Nigerian history The Wedding Party (TWP). Prior to that she had been very much involved in the theatre scene featuring in plays like Shattered, Anatomy of a Woman, London Life Lagos Living, Saro 1 and 2 and The Secret Lives Of Baba Segi’s Wives to mention a few.
I just love this lady.
Please we tired of the whole thing...... Madam, go work on your marriage or do some cooking abeg...... Enough with the show
Make una mind ur busi.adesuwa and banky are good christians.have you ever seen banky in any scandal?the answer is No!see these pple r diff frm ur regular celebs oh.dont even compare them wit Tonto and churchill.these r pple who started out in the church and are from good homes.bankys close frnds are private pple and same for adesuwa.pls let's wish them well.
Good for her.
Please is she now a singer and a dancer???... I think work need to be done on the people posting here
Adesua is unique
