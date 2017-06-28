"I begged the gunman to kill me and leave my son" - 78-year-old father of driver killed in Edo State

41-year-old Samuel Irabor, was shot dead by two gunmen at his residence Benin City on Thursday, June 22.
According to Pa Daniel Irabor, 78, his son was washing clothes at the back of the house when the assailants arrived and opened fired on him. The deceased ran into the house with bullet wounds, hid under his mother's bed but the gunmen chased, dragged and shot him the second time. Speaking to newsmen, Pa Irabor said he begged the assailants not to kill his son that they but did not listen to him.
"When I heard the first gunshot I ran out, I saw blood stain in my passage, then a young man with a gun ran into my passage, I begged the gunman to just kill me and leave my son, he pushed me away from the door, dragged Samuel who was bleeding and shot him again," he said.
"The, another boy with a gun entered, he said: 'you sure say he don die?' I told him to go and check whether he is still breathing, they left" he added.
He explained that the deceased, about two months ago, had a quarrel with one boy at Ring Road but that he could not say who was behind the killing.
The spokesman of the Edo State Police Command, DSP Moses Nkombe, who confirmed the incident, said it was a cult related killing and called for useful information that would assist in apprehending the perpetrators.
this is the reason why i tend to support extra-judicial killings of armed robbers and cultists. when they are carrying out their dastardly acts, the have no pity but when it is
their time to die, they start begging and asking for mercy when they should not be pardoned or forgiven.
TOO BAD...
HE MUST HAVE DONE SOMETHING REALLY BAD... THEY SHOULD HAVE PUNISH HIM INSTEAD OF TAKING HIS LIFE... A LIFE THEY CANNOT CREATE
EVIL PEOPLE EVERYWERE
Our useless police force. They always look for excuse to give to not investigate all these senseless killings in the land. Every time, they claim killings are cult related. Cult related or not, taking of another person's life is a crime that the police have to unearth by all means. So stop this flimsy lazy excuse of cult related. To stop crime in the country, the police have to go in full force to stop cultism especially in institutions of higher learning. Cultism is destroying the country just like boko haram. No difference between the two.
