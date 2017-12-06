 'I and Bassey are just friends who understand the power of "2" - Debbie Rise says as she shares video from their media tour | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 12 June 2017

'I and Bassey are just friends who understand the power of "2" - Debbie Rise says as she shares video from their media tour

Former BBN housemate and singer, Debbie Rise, who is rumored to be dating her fellow ex-housemate, Bassey, has debunked the rumours saying they are just friends ''who understand the power of 2.''
‘We are just friends who understand the Power of "2". Check the Bible Ecclesiastes 4:9-12, she wrote in an Instagram post.
The 3rd runner up of the 2017 reality TV show also shared a cute video of them singing and dancing to their recently released song ‘Joy and Pain’ during their media tour to Cool FM in Lagos.

Watch the video below...
