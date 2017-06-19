 I am strong, happy, free. I am a SURVIVOR!" Nigerian woman marks one year after brutal domestic violence | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

I am strong, happy, free. I am a SURVIVOR!" Nigerian woman marks one year after brutal domestic violence

Sunday made it one year since Ivie Edobor was brutally attacked by her husband, John Edobor and his thugs in Lagos. Ivie had her bones crushed by her husband and is currently on crutches with iron bars inside the legs to aid support. Sadly, the legs will never be healed. Read her stories here, here and here.

The mother of three took to her Facebook page to mark one year since the incident. She also revealed that John jumped bail and have fled to America with his mistress.
"'Its been 1year since the terrible incident that took my right leg. I'm grateful to God for sparing my life that night. Yes, the perpetrator is still at large after jumping bail and fleeing the country to America with his mistress even with court case still on but one thing is sure, I am strong, I am happy, I am free, I have the love of my beautiful angels and most importantly I AM A SURVIVOR. This is my life after DV. My God is awesome".
