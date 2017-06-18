 I am not married and I don't have a girlfriend right now- Harrysong | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 18 June 2017

I am not married and I don't have a girlfriend right now- Harrysong

In a chat with Rubbing Minds on Channels TV this afternoon, singer, Harrysong, said he doesn't have a girlfriend and is not married.
"I am not in any relationship now. My female fans know I am truthful when it comes to this. If there si someone in my life right now, she would be trending from the first day she said I do. I am not married and I don't have any woman right now"he said


Speaking further, Harrysong who recently got separated form Five star music to run his own record laber, Alterplate, said
 "Marriage is not just what you want to get into because it is time or that you are getting old or because people are looking at you to must have settled down. When I was in church, they taught us that it is the only institution you do not graduate from. You have to be ready. When you get married, children will start coming. You need to create the time. I will get there"
