I am not after Talo or anyone- MC Oluomo speaks from USA

Oluomo, who has been in the United States of America since May 21 in a press statement, said those peddling the rumour were bent on tarnishing his image, saying that the allegations were malicious and far from the truth.
Read Full Press Statement Of MC Oluomo:
My attention has been drawn to a video making round and purported prepared by one Adedigba Adepegba a.k.a Talo alleging that I am after his life and some other people.
This is very far from the truth. I want to categorically state here that I am not after anybody. As we speak, I am not even in Nigeria at the moment.
I had traveled to the United States of America for my daughter’s graduation ceremony on May 21, 2017 (You can see from my passport), got to Atlanta, USA on the 22 and attended my daughter’s graduation on the 25th and it was while I was there that I learnt of the sad demise of Rasak Bello popularly called Hamburger.
But I became more worried and hence the need for my reaction when someone alerted me over the weekend that one Adedigba Adepegba a.k.a Taloskibo was saying that I was after his life.
Let it be known to everyone that I am a peace loving Nigeria and a good citizen of Lagos State.
But some persons are hell bent peddling all sorts of lies against me for interest best know to them
They are the ones fuelling all these rumours of me being after them to tarnish my image. There are people trying to trigger trouble where there is none.
I want to say emphatically again that Adedigba Adepegba aka Talo and his cohorts and sponsors should caution himself from peddling my name as being after his life. I am not after him or anybody.
I have a reputation to protect, I am a peace loving person and I remain loyal to the ideals, policies and programmes of the present administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode who is doing very well for every Lagosian as well as our party leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has been a father to everyone.
I am Oluomo not because I am a fighter or trouble maker, but because of my generosity. I am Oluomo because of my peaceful nature and accommodating attribute to both young and old, male and female in all spheres of life.
All we want is peace in Oshodi and nothing more but above all my loyalty is to where I stand and obviously my stand is to the progress of Lagos state government, His Excellency Mr. Akinwumi Ambode and Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu whom has been a good exemplary leader to us all in Lagos and beyond.
Please be guided.
MC OLUOMO
What do you expect him to say? To admit hes murderer? Come on, it is common knowledge that MC Oluomo has "boys" he sends out to do his dirty deeds. When has a gang leader done his own killings? He orders killings.
if mc oluomo killed 9 people, he would not come on social medial and say it so whatever he says on social media isn't what you believe.
So he wasn't even in Nigeria wen hamburger died ..... Why are they now spreading Rumours.....
This people just dey lie on top person head .... Ow person wey dey America go kill wen na UnA even start trouble ....
