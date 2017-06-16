 "I am being investigated for firing Comey by the man who told me to fire him" Trump goes on Twitter rant, calls his investigation a witch hunt | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 16 June 2017

"I am being investigated for firing Comey by the man who told me to fire him" Trump goes on Twitter rant, calls his investigation a witch hunt

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that he's being investigated for firing FBI Director James Comey. He called the investigation a "Witch Hunt" and said the person in charge of the investigation is the same man who told him to fire the FBI Director.

Taking to his most preferred social media platform - Twitter - Trump posted several tweets addressing the investigation.



"I am being investigated for firing the FBI Director by the man who told me to fire the FBI Director! Witch Hunt"

He did not give any name but it is likely he was referring to Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein. Rosenstein penned a memo last month raising concerns about Comey’s handling of the Hillary Clinton email investigation that the White House used to justify his firing. Amid a firestorm of criticism of Comey’s firing, Rosenstein appointed former FBI Director Robert Mueller as a special counsel to oversee the federal investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election.
5 comments:

Stan said...

trump again? this man is just looking for troubles up and down. can't he just get

along with his government people? he is just tyrant that cannot operate in a democratic setting.

16 June 2017 at 17:29
adexmartindam adexgreat said...

Now is clear that This man is not in charge of America govt,someone told you to fire him and you fired him.you mean you cannot decide on your own?if this is the kind of person that is ruling America that means we have a president in nigeria.he decided to fight corruption no be sey dem tel am to fight.

16 June 2017 at 17:33
Anonymous said...

Lol Trump, don't mess with CIA,FBI,and federal prosecutors. If you are innocent, then let investigation proceed. Remember when you convinced the whole world that Hillary was tainted, and should be investigated? It's really not too different from your case. Don't be hypocritical now.

16 June 2017 at 17:41
shade(LIE V TRUTH) said...

Trust no body

16 June 2017 at 17:45
princess A(READ PEOPLE NOT MEDIA) said...

Eyaah!!, u enter trap sorry u hear!!!!

16 June 2017 at 17:47

Post a Comment

