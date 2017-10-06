 Hushpuppi spends over 2.3 million naira at a club in VI, Lagos (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 10 June 2017

Hushpuppi spends over 2.3 million naira at a club in VI, Lagos (photos)

What recession? Malaysia based Nigerian Man, Hushpuppi, has never hidden his flamboyant lifestyle from the public. He spent over 2.3 million on champagne and other drinks while partying at a club in Victoria Island, Lagos till this morning. See his receipt and what he wrote after the cut...

Posted by at 6/10/2017 07:58:00 am

20 comments:

Gideon Okorie said...

HOW TO STAY STRONG DURING DIFFICULT TIMES

10 June 2017 at 08:05
Anonymous said...

Foolish

10 June 2017 at 08:07
Anonymous said...

Hush, your bill is different from the pic. What u have in the pic is a bottle of Ace and a few Moets . So how does it add up? Please drink in peace, you are not the first to guzzle Moet, been doing it before you were born, so stop flooding us on social media with stories that don't add up. And by the way lets also se pics of your crib or cars while you are at it!! Fake ass man. You are not getting any younger u know. Ge some education in that Malay maybe it will come with some common sense for u.

10 June 2017 at 08:08
Mikkyanu Bobo said...

Hmmmmmmmmmmmmm. Lord where is your Face.

10 June 2017 at 08:15
Didi Boy said...

Honestly, you are!

10 June 2017 at 08:17
Teslim Omipidan said...

You better save for your future. Just an advice.
.
How Kudirat Abiola was assassinated in Lagos on June 4, 1996
.
~ Choose an identity

10 June 2017 at 08:17
Godwin Ugwu said...

Sososo funny to me sha!

10 June 2017 at 08:22
Anonymous said...

I am worried for this guy o.

10 June 2017 at 08:24
Segun Micheals said...

Just last week here, at clubrumos a guy spent 6m and we all hear word.. u spend 2.5 million u dey loud.. e b like say dis guy sef na mumu... u ar still leaving in an apartment in Lagos and u dey loud. Mumu sombodi

10 June 2017 at 08:28
godwin peter said...

Stupidity at its peak. Lots of guys are still spending more than him but doesn't show up. I count it as childish

10 June 2017 at 08:29
Anonymous said...

Steal oyibo money come spend am here.

10 June 2017 at 08:30
Anonymous said...

Nzuzu

10 June 2017 at 08:32
Anonymous said...

Ha ha ha...lols.
True talk

10 June 2017 at 08:34
samuel Ezebuchi said...

I see

10 June 2017 at 08:34
36TH BATALLION said...

Mbok is it Ace of space or spade

10 June 2017 at 08:35
Anonymous said...

Who cares

10 June 2017 at 08:43
Anonymous said...

Foolishness...u spent 2mill plus drinking and ur happy. U need help. Dike anaaaaaa

10 June 2017 at 08:45
Agbomen said...

You're still dumb. F..k outta here. Who gives a damn👎👅

10 June 2017 at 08:49
Favour Patience said...

I really hope this dude has investments.

10 June 2017 at 08:49
Anonymous said...

What does it profit a man?

10 June 2017 at 08:50

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts