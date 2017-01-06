Hush Puppi shares throwback pic of him sleeping with N1m & new pic of him sleeping with half a million dollars

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Dumb Fuck.
Linda Ikeji, please bring back our LIS
That's nice one bro.. you inspire us a lot Hush Puppi has always beingmy role model right from time.. its cool seeing you way up... more $$$ to ya B/AMeanwhile you all should SEE PHOTOS OF UNICAL GIRL WITH BIGGEST ASS [A MUST SEE]
Abuse of money. Mark of FB is worth $63b but never does this. Thousands of folks sleeping on the street he lives
linda why are u commenting. na you begin the ratchet game of showing off under the guise that hardwork pays
I agree with skin texture
lol Linda be shading with style
He won't hush now. Make e ask dat Uganda guy "Village pipo" how market.
Linda wait oh is dis guy gay
Lol 😁
Who is this boy
I believe in hardwork and working smart, but common where this boy de see money ? All this can't be yahoo and online scam !!! Abi people una de sleep !!!!!
money money
Linda Ikeji continue promoting people you have no clue how the made their money.Anyway i dont respect nigerians.
Post a Comment
14 comments:
Dumb Fuck.
Linda Ikeji, please bring back our LIS
That's nice one bro.. you inspire us a lot Hush Puppi has always beingmy role model right from time.. its cool seeing you way up... more $$$ to ya B/A
Meanwhile you all should SEE PHOTOS OF UNICAL GIRL WITH BIGGEST ASS [A MUST SEE]
Abuse of money. Mark of FB is worth $63b but never does this. Thousands of folks sleeping on the street he lives
linda why are u commenting. na you begin the ratchet game of showing off under the guise that hardwork pays
I agree with skin texture
lol Linda be shading with style
He won't hush now. Make e ask dat Uganda guy "Village pipo" how market.
Linda wait oh is dis guy gay
Lol 😁
Who is this boy
I believe in hardwork and working smart, but common where this boy de see money ? All this can't be yahoo and online scam !!! Abi people una de sleep !!!!!
money money
Linda Ikeji continue promoting people you have no clue how the made their money.Anyway i dont respect nigerians.
Post a Comment