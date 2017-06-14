Hurry!!! You can now apply for your undergraduate studies at Kings University

The University is birthed by Kingsway International Christian Centre (KICC) under the leadership of Senior Pastor Matthew Ashimolowo.
Interested applicants can currently apply for the various undergraduate programmes outlined in 2017/2018 academic session. The available programmes for application include:
- Faculty of Science; Biology, Microbiology, Biotechnology, Zoology, Botany, Industrial Chemistry, Industrial Mathematics, Statistics, Environmental Biology, Science Laboratory Technology, Genetics and Molecular Biology, Physics, and Computer Science, Geology.
- Faculty of Humanities, Management and Social Sciences; Marketing, Business Administration, Actuarial Science, Accounting, Economics, Public Administration, International Relations, Political Science, Mass Communication, Industrial and Labour Relations, Demography and Social Statistics, Philosophy, Banking and Finance, Economics and Development Studies, Criminology and Security Studies, Sociology, and Psychology.
- Faculty of Arts; English and Literary Studies, Theatre Arts, Yoruba, French, and Creative Arts, Literature-in-English, and Christian Religious Studies.
The admission requirements are outlined below:
- Relevant O' Level results (WAEC/NECO/NABTEB)
- Evidence of JAMB UTME/Result.
The internet and recreational facilities make for an enriching learning experience and the fees are affordable.
Interested candidates can log on to www.kingsuniversity.edu.ng to apply. For further enquiries, please call: 08150846566, 08150846574, 0903074374 or send an email to admissions@kingsuniversity.edu.ng
