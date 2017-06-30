Hunt for a white driver who killed African-American teenage girl with one bullet to the head in a fit of road rage (photos)

Bianca, of West Chester, Pennsylvania, had been driving southbound on that fateful day when she and a man in a red pickup truck jostled for position on the road. The man immediately shot her directly in the head, then fled the scene while Bianca's car lost control and crashed into a wooded area near West Goshen.
Police found Bianca's green Chevy Malibu on Route 100, and initially thought she had lost control of her car, leading to the crash. However, a witness' testimony and surveillance footage revealed what really happened. Bianca was pronounced dead at the scene.
"This was a totally random, senseless act of violence," District Attorney Thomas Hogan said during a Thursday night press conference.
The man suspected of shooting her is described as a white male with blond or light brown hair, between 30 and 40 years old with a medium build. Police said he was driving a red Chevrolet pickup truck with faded paint.
Family members mourned the teenager who they referred to as an "honor roll student". She graduated from Bayard Rustin High School only three weeks ago and was to resume at Jacksonville University in the fall. Her family said she had gone to the mall to shop for college clothes with her mother and grandmother and was on the way home when she got killed.
"She was a good girl, honor roll student, looking forward to going to college," her father, Rodney Roberson, said in a shaky voice. Her brother said she was "headed for greatness".
The deceased's family are hoping someone will come forward with information to help close the case. Only four years ago, Bianca's older brother died of heart disease at age 22 and losing another child has been traumatising for the family.
Bianca's aunt, Mari Hatton-Hayes said: "It's an angel that's gonna be missed. But as hard as it is, she's there with her brother."
Road rage does not pay? Racism at war again. Trump be tweeting and wont condemn this dastardly act.
Lord protect us from deranged people. I pray they find him
Long live LIB
Fuck anger.
He will be caught, soon.
RIP
That guy na sharp shooter i swear.. driving with one hand, two moving cars, and still hits his target,one shot one kill...that guy bad i swear
