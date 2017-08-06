 Hugh Jackman, says meditation is the secret behind his 21yr marriage to Deborah-Lee Furness | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 8 June 2017

Hugh Jackman, says meditation is the secret behind his 21yr marriage to Deborah-Lee Furness

Despite a 13 yr age gap between them, Hugh Jackman, 48, and his wife, Deborah-Lee Furness, 61, are still going strong 21yrs after tying the knot. Dishing on the secret behind their long and happy union, the couple put it all down to meditating together. When asked what has kept their bond thrive over the years, Hugh said: 'Meditation!'


 His wife Deborra-Lee added:

'We meditate together. And sometimes we have friends over to do it, too. It's a lovely Sunday-morning thing. Everyone comes over, and then we have breakfast.'
The pair also said their 'sense of humour' keeps the romance going. Earlier this year, Hugh posted a sweet tribute to his wife on Instagram to mark their wedding anniversary.
'To the love of my life. 21 glorious years. I love you with all my heart,' he wrote alongside a photo of the couple.
