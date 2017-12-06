How the son of NNPC boss plunged to his death from a mountain while hiking in Dubai

Sharjah Police investigation has revealed how 19-year-old son of the Group Managing Director (GMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Dr. Maikanti Baru, plunged to his death during a group climb in the rocky, mountainous terrain in Khor Fakkan, UAE.
Mohammed Kawu Baru, an Architecture student at American University, Sharjah was hiking with friends when tragedy struck on Thursday, May 18. See previous post here
The young man fell to his death while hiking the upper reaches of the mountain range, police said. Police said early medical examination indicated he died from severe injuries.
Emergency authorities responded after the police operations room received a call at 10.50am on Thursday that a hiker had fallen from a rocky area.
His friends contacted the police once they saw the man fall into the middle of the mountain and they could not offer help to save his life.
The climber was airlifted to Khor Fakkan hospital by a Sharjah Police Air Wing team where he was pronounced dead.
Hospital officials confirmed the young man had suffered severe injuries in the fall.
Police officials urged tourists and residents to be cautious when visiting the mountains. Police said the area requires special coordination by seasoned climber.
