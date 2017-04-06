How it works - Drink up to get that wonder body

No worries, we’ve got you.
Everyone drinks tea right? So the solution is not far off from what you already do
Just a cup of either the Flat Tummy Tea with Moringa or Slim tea every night will work the wonders; and these are all available at all HealthPlus stores nationwide
Here’s how it works?
A cup of Flat Tummy Tea every night, burns 3x more fat than your body can on its own. So you’ll be on your way to a slimmer body and a flat tummy with each cup! Not only will you continue to lose weight naturally, your body will also receive the replenishment and nourishment that it needs to stay healthy and strong as you get slimmer!
Moringa speeds up the rate at which your body burns fat, heavily reduce your appetite, and increase your energy! Moringa also prevents weight gain by lowering your blood sugar and preventing excess sugar from converting into fat!
Slimtea on the other hand is a weight loss and detox tea blend of powerful natural herbs formulated to enhance weight loss, and a full body cleanse. Slimtea contains natural weight loss herbs like green tea, lotus leaves, cassia seeds, hemp kernel and mulberry leaves, combined to make a powerful fat-fighting tea!
