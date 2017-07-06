How disgusting! man poops himself at a subway station and stylishly lets it drop from the leg of his pants (video)

The footage, captured on the morning of June 6 shows the man walking across the floor of the station, his hand grabbing his butt, he then walked over to the automatic ticket machine and moves around a bit, acting all nervous.
Soon, he stops moving and starts to shake one leg of his trousers with his hand. A lump of stool fell out of it and he left it and walked away like nothing had happened.
The stool was later found by staff who cleaned up the mess. The incident occurred in Nanning, Guangxi, China.
