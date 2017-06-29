'How did you make your money? I will raise a petition against you'- Kcee comes for Hushpuppi, asks EFCC to pay attention to him...lol

Now, Kcee has jumped in defence of his fellow musician saying;
'We want to know your source of income since you now have the nerves to come on social media and call out a brand. Who is your father, are you a taxable Nigerian.' Read his piece after the cut.. Dear Hushpuppi, We are musicians not paupers. Who exactly do you think you are to open your mouth and insult a musician that sweats day and night in the studio? You have no credibility, no known source of income and yet you come on social media to attack hard working Nigerian musicians with traceable wealth. Let's face it, I think we've had enough of this nonsense and disrespect from you. Really, What do you do for a living, what is your talent, how did you make your money, what brand do you represent? I will take it upon myself to raise a petition against you. We want to know your source of income since you now have the nerves to come on social media and call out a brand. Who is your father, are you a taxable Nigerian. We need to start asking questions and the EFCC @officialefcc needs to start paying more 'Attention To detail'.
17 comments:
Don't go and use your hand and put E-money in trouble bruh.
He might have to answer same questions u know?
GOOD...
Ride on..that hush whatever insult my Phyno..idiattttt
lol oya let me cross leg and watch in 3d
About time Nigerians speak up! EFCC abeg add bobrisky join ohhhh
Niger sha.. Na only on social media we sebi fight.
really why would someone whose source of income is not even known call out hardworking artists for wearing fake brands. what effrontery, hush puppy please take several seats.
Lol..
Lol. I'm enjoying this
... Merited happiness
Kcee biko ask him oooooo he sold his kidney in Malaysia.
Hushpuppi is gonna come for Kcee too.. This Hushpuppi guy sef.
KCee you want to put E-money into trouble abi... Well lets watch.
Hahaha
Kcee for the first time I support you in this, true talk
Emoney is a don in clearing and forwarding .. go to apapa and mention e-money then u will see old rich bosses dat calls him boss .. he only used 5 star to be popular
If u dont know Emoney,ask well,go to tincan irland nd ask who is Emoney den u will c his boys far bigger dan ur hushpuppy dog,nd kc is right,EFCC should start doing their work nd stop witchunting
#Efccinvestigatehushpuppi. Yes, it is time for EFCC to visit that fool called Hushdog.
