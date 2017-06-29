 'How did you make your money? I will raise a petition against you'- Kcee comes for Hushpuppi, asks EFCC to pay attention to him...lol | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 29 June 2017

'How did you make your money? I will raise a petition against you'- Kcee comes for Hushpuppi, asks EFCC to pay attention to him...lol

Ghen ghen! Now this is getting interesting. This afternoon, Phyno went in hard on flamboyant Nigerian, Hushpuppi who called him out yesterday for wearing a fake wristwatch. Phyno in his response called Hushpuppi a 'cow' who wants to be relevant.

Now, Kcee has jumped in defence of his fellow musician saying;


'We want to know your source of income since you now have the nerves to come on social media and call out a brand. Who is your father, are you a taxable Nigerian.' Read his piece after the cut.. Dear Hushpuppi, We are musicians not paupers. Who exactly do you think you are to open your mouth and insult a musician that sweats day and night in the studio? You have no credibility, no known source of income and yet you come on social media to attack hard working Nigerian musicians with traceable wealth. Let's face it, I think we've had enough of this nonsense and disrespect from you. Really, What do you do for a living, what is your talent, how did you make your money, what brand do you represent? I will take it upon myself to raise a petition against you. We want to know your source of income since you now have the nerves to come on social media and call out a brand. Who is your father, are you a taxable Nigerian. We need to start asking questions and the EFCC @officialefcc needs to start paying more 'Attention To detail'.


17 comments:

Anonymous said...

Don't go and use your hand and put E-money in trouble bruh.
He might have to answer same questions u know?

29 June 2017 at 16:16
OSINANL said...

GOOD...

29 June 2017 at 16:17
Debbie Chelsea said...

Ride on..that hush whatever insult my Phyno..idiattttt

29 June 2017 at 16:18
Manuel Kunmi said...

lol oya let me cross leg and watch in 3d

29 June 2017 at 16:18
Anonymous said...

About time Nigerians speak up! EFCC abeg add bobrisky join ohhhh

29 June 2017 at 16:19
tsalz said...

Niger sha.. Na only on social media we sebi fight.

29 June 2017 at 16:21
mossi coast said...

really why would someone whose source of income is not even known call out hardworking artists for wearing fake brands. what effrontery, hush puppy please take several seats.

29 June 2017 at 16:22
tsalz said...

Lol..

29 June 2017 at 16:28
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Lol. I'm enjoying this


29 June 2017 at 16:37
Anonymous said...

Kcee biko ask him oooooo he sold his kidney in Malaysia.

29 June 2017 at 16:38
Bamidele said...

Hushpuppi is gonna come for Kcee too.. This Hushpuppi guy sef.

29 June 2017 at 16:42
Anonymous said...

KCee you want to put E-money into trouble abi... Well lets watch.

29 June 2017 at 16:43
Chinyere Chinwuba said...

Hahaha

29 June 2017 at 16:45
Anonymous said...

Kcee for the first time I support you in this, true talk

29 June 2017 at 16:49
Anonymous said...

Emoney is a don in clearing and forwarding .. go to apapa and mention e-money then u will see old rich bosses dat calls him boss .. he only used 5 star to be popular

29 June 2017 at 16:50
Anonymous said...

If u dont know Emoney,ask well,go to tincan irland nd ask who is Emoney den u will c his boys far bigger dan ur hushpuppy dog,nd kc is right,EFCC should start doing their work nd stop witchunting

29 June 2017 at 17:17
Anonymous said...

#Efccinvestigatehushpuppi. Yes, it is time for EFCC to visit that fool called Hushdog.

29 June 2017 at 17:31

