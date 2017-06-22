House On The Rock hosts Finance Seminar

The Co-Pastor of House On The Rock, Ifeanyi Adefarasin, stated that the finance seminar is aimed at both educating and enlightening people on the various strategies available to manage finances, create wealth, invest in local and foreign opportunities, start and sustain businesses; all with an intent to assisting the individual to understand and overcome the present economic times we face.
Some of the notable speakers include Nimi Akinkugbe, Founder and CEO of Bestman Games; Olabode Abikoye, ED, Bank of Agriculture (BOA); Chukwuma Nwanze, Founder of Arkounting; Nneka Okekearu, Deputy Director of Enterprise Development Centre (EDC); Sam Egube, Chairman, AltAssist Ltd; and Chike Nwagwu, CEO of Novus Agro Limited amongst others.
Breakout sessions in this conference will feature topics like Personal Finance and Investment Opportunities, Sustaining a Profitable Business in Challenging Times, Exports and Agriculture as well as Entrepreneurship. It is expected that individuals seeking new income streams and business owners will be armed with information on both local and foreign exchange investment opportunities, tools for sustaining and growing businesses including small scale farming, and how to start right in business. Participants will meet experts in the various fields and have the opportunity to network.
For more information and registration, please visit www.houseontherock.org.ng
Kindly note that the event is free, however, registration is required for attendance.
