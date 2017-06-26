 Hot Topics with Latasha Ngwube discuss Churchill Olakunle and his two estranged spouses, Tonto & Bimbo, Evans atrocities & how a jealous 12yr old nearly killed a female classmate because she had better grades | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 26 June 2017

Hot Topics with Latasha Ngwube discuss Churchill Olakunle and his two estranged spouses, Tonto & Bimbo, Evans atrocities & how a jealous 12yr old nearly killed a female classmate because she had better grades

All these topics and more on the new episode of Linda Ikeji TV's Hot Topics and this episode features actor Eyinne Nwigwe. Enjoy
Posted by at 6/26/2017 12:45:00 pm

2 comments:

Hendra Prasetyo said...

Very nice video, i"ll waifing for next episode, thank you.

HenMp3
Hendra Prasetyo
FullLagu
Kpoppa
Nicelagu
Heart Lagu
NiceLagu

26 June 2017 at 12:55
Anonymous said...

Something is definitely wrong the bigger lady for saying ewwww about a woman flipping out her lactating breast. Are u fucking kidding me? And on tv too she needs to educate her mothereffing self TF. She don't wanna know how many eww I can say on her being fat too. JS...

26 June 2017 at 13:28

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts