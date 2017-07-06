Homeowner left in shock after he finds the home he rented out to a family in a state of ruin and overflowing with garbage (video)

Accompanying the video shot on June 2 was a short post with which the homeowner expressed his rage at the condition in which his home was left. He wrote:
"This was my house torn up by a complete slob. Her kids were in training. They did what mommy taught them: Don't clean, never take garbage out, live in harmony with a massive rodent population, drink alcohol in excess, smoke cigarettes at a young age, throw your garbage in your closet so the mice have something to eat, tear the yard up, break doors, put holes in the wall, pick through garbage for junk and bring home, never wash clothes, just throw on floor when dirty and get new ones at the goodwill. And especially... never call the landlord when the roof leaks! And on top of all that, she had a young child living in it. garbage cans all around house full of garbage, never taken to the curb."More photos and the video below.
