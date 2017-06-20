 Hollywood actor, Jonah Hill credits his recent slim figure to advice from pal Channing Tatum | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 20 June 2017

Hollywood actor, Jonah Hill credits his recent slim figure to advice from pal Channing Tatum

Jonah Hill's new body is surely one of the biggest surprise of 2017 summer so far.  The actor stepped out over the weekend looking almost unrecognizable and his followers immediately began commenting on social media that his weight overhaul was inspiring.

Hill credits his recent slim figure to some advice from his pal Channing Tatum. 
"I wanted to get in better shape, so I called Channing Tatum and said, 'Hey, if I ate less and go to a trainer, will I get in better shape? 
"Yes, you dumb mother****er, of course you will. It's the simplest thing in the entire world" he said.
