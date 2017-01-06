Hillary Clinton blames the DNC, James Comey and New York Times for her 2016 election loss

Yesterday, former Democratic presidential nominee, Hilary Clinton was at Recode's Code Conference in California where she took questions form the panel and made some startling revelations too.
According to her, 'I take responsibility for every decision I make, but that's not why I lost'.
She went on to say that when she became her party's presidential nominee, she inherited "nothing" from the committee.
"I'm now the nominee of the Democratic Party. I inherit nothing from the Democratic Party. It was bankrupt, it was on the verge of insolvency, its data was mediocre to poor, non-existent, wrong. I had to inject money into the party to keep it going."
Then she alleged that former FBI Director James Comey's decision on October 28, 2016, to send a letter to Congress about her email controversy was simply devastating.
"I can't look inside the guy's mind. He dumped that on me on October 28, and I immediately start falling," she said.
She also specifically called out The New York Times for its coverage of the issue saying 'they covered it like it was Pearl Harbor'.
6 comments:
she has nobody to blame but herself. the same dnc that she is blaming favour her over bernie sanders because one of her associates bribed them. and her dishonest acts as secretary of state contributed to it.
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
Take responsibility for your loss
This witch is delusional. If the elections is held today, tomorrow or in 10 years time. She'd still lose. Americans don't like or trust you. Go hide away somewhere remote or go kill yourself.
I like Hillary. But she should stop talking about her loss.
Blaming people won't change anything
Hillary stop talking about your loss. I like you as a person and would prefer you any day to this comedian of a President. But I will like you to stop talking about your loss, it makes you look like you are a loser. And we don't want series of tweets from Mr. Comedian.
Post a Comment