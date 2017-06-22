Hilarious video of grown man serving as a 'flower girl' at his best friend's wedding

Patrick Casey and his cousin Andria have been close since they were kids and both of them were at a wedding together years back where he was the ring bearer and she was the flower girl.
So when it was time for Andria to get married, she wanted him to be a part of her ceremony in a spectacular way. He ended up offering to be her flower man.
Patrick, who owns a public relations firm and lives in Appleton, Wisconsin, US, turned out to be the most epic flower man ever. Guests were taken aback when he walked down the aisle, carrying a flower basket - the same basket Andria carried when she was a flower girl 20 years before. Patrick put on a straight face as he did the wedding match while throwing flowers, and soon the guests' expression turned from surprise to amusement. The icing on the cake was when he placed the basket on the floor, reached into his pockets with both hands, brought out flowers then threw them in the air. Wedding guests roared with laughter at this before Patrick walked to take his place beside the best men (he doubled as a flower man and a best man, it seems).
Patrick shared the video on YouTube and agreed his role may have surprised some. He told Buzzfeed:
"But I'm pretty sure they were won over when I got to the end of the aisle and then proceeded to pull out flowers I had stocked in my pants' pockets and did a LeBron powder toss with them. There was an ovation. They fully encouraged me to do all of this. I would have never done anything to take attention away from them if they didn't want me to."The response to the video has been overwhelming, with people saying Patrick owned the wedding.
More photos and the video below.
look at how he is doing the thing seriously as if na him life
profession. these americans can be funny some times. he also did the best man role for the groom which is good.
Gat your own swag your own way,anything to add colour to your day is allowed.
Lol, see bailing!!!
jus negodu how someone's 'best friend' dey marry and instead he'd find his own he dey do flower boy!
#DevilIsALiar
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
It's love
... Merited happiness
Funny
LOL
Long live LIB
Oya watch naija go soon dey copy
jus negodu how someone's 'best friend' dey marry and instead he'd find his own he dey do flower boy! Gat your own swag your own way,anything to add colour to your day is allowed.
