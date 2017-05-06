 Hilarious messages show how cheating partners got caught after they sent message to the wrong number | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 5 June 2017

Hilarious messages show how cheating partners got caught after they sent message to the wrong number

We've all had that moment where we mistakenly sent a text message to the wrong person. Sometimes such errors are easy to get over, but when the message is sent to someone you don't expect to see it, it could spell problem.

Some cheating men and women were found out after they mistakenly sent messages revealing their infidelity to the wrong person.
Some even sent it to the partners they cheated on. What makes some of the text messages even more hilarious is the way the cheating partners tried to explain away the message so as to cover up. One blamed autocorrect for her mistake but her excuse did not fly. 

See more messages below...











daniel ubong said...

Not interested.

5 June 2017 at 17:56
James said...

ROFL! Funny, but most of these are so fake!

5 June 2017 at 17:57
Sheela said...

if a woman does that then all you need to do quietly divorce her and if she complains let her know that you have already found out the truth.

5 June 2017 at 18:01

