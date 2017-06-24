 Highlife singer CeeCollins calls out Bobrisky and Maheeda, praises flavour | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Saturday, 24 June 2017

Highlife singer CeeCollins calls out Bobrisky and Maheeda, praises flavour

New kid on the block ceecollins recently shared this heart touching and funny post on his Facebook page. He wrote;
My Prayer: Jehovah God, Ceecollins has suffered enough and this year, enough is enough. Now that my music career is about to kickoff, Please make me the next Flavour Na'bania of Highlife Music ️in Africa.
Baba pls take note, I don’t need the kind of fame you gave to bobrisky or maheeda. Else I prefer to continue the suffering. Baba Jehovah na ur hand me and my fans dey o. Amen
He plans to drop his first single soon.  We are waiting...

LINK: https://www.facebook.com/ceecollinshighlifemusic/photos/a.146933809201015.1073741828.146929569201439/146932109201185/?type=3&theater
Posted by at 6/24/2017 09:34:00 pm

10 comments:

GALORE said...

Lol

MUMU


@Galore

24 June 2017 at 21:38
ERIC NESTY IS LIB'S FINEST said...

Nice one

24 June 2017 at 21:39
Dora Michael said...

Hahahahahahahahaha I'm a fan already

24 June 2017 at 21:49
BROTHER NDUBISI said...

And who told this boy that it God that gave those set of people their fame?
He better don't let me use my manhood and design him cloth with piss o. And by the way u better ask for forgiveness from the most high and read mark 2:10

24 June 2017 at 21:51
Angel said...

Lol@takenote...Linda na God or devil using u 2 make dis two he mentioned 2 become popular... am rely confused...u rock

24 June 2017 at 21:54
Beauty Osas said...

Lol. He is looking for trouble and bobrisky will give it to him double.

24 June 2017 at 22:08
oge said...

Linda abeg this one no be kid oo....hmmm

24 June 2017 at 22:18
DIE HARD FAN said...

Correct favor if better than them but he has also done worse don't jugde them at all at all na him bad pass or make you blow na ur time !

24 June 2017 at 22:23
Agbomen said...

Ouch!!! That hurt!😂😂😂😂 But of course those two are some of the most insensitive pple around, so they ain't gonna feel nothing. This is just going to go right over their heads.

24 June 2017 at 22:25
Oge Nsimah said...

May God hear him .....

24 June 2017 at 22:27

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts