High Chief Ateke Tom celebrated his birthday with 500 widows (photos)

The celebration themed ''Outing With The Widows'' is aimed at sharing love with widows, food items, wrappers and huge cash were distributed at the event.
Speaking at the occasion, High Chief Ateke Tom, said the gesture was to impact positively on the widows who were most vulnerable in the society, adding that widows were faced with a lot of challenges as a result of the death of their husbands.
Also speaking,Nollywood star, Mrs Patience Ozokwo, lauded the celebrant for his commitment in bringing happiness to the widows, adding that the gesture has shown that he was the man for all people.
She used the opportunity to call on well-to-do men to emulate Ateke’s gesture to care for women, especially the widows in the society in order to give them a sense of belonging.
Highpoint of the event was prayers by the widows for God’s guidance and protection for High Chief Ateke Tom.
More photos below...
No comments:
Post a Comment