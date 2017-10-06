 HHG presents Pablo Vicky - Raba | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 10 June 2017

HHG presents Pablo Vicky - Raba

Victory Osaro Asemota (born march 7th 1991), better known by his stage name Pablo Vicky-D (sometimes stylized as Pablo), is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He started recording music at age 17, he is presently a recording Artist signed to HHG Music...


The song Raba was inspired by the daily grind of a hustler and the lifestyle of HHG which is not far from reality Criminal is about a boy that fell in love with a bad girl who has little or no emotions for him. http://www.hulkshare.com/dl/8xrngr3lkglc/hulkshare.mp3?d=1

Posted by at 6/10/2017 10:09:00 am

