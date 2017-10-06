The song Raba was inspired by the daily grind of a hustler and the lifestyle of HHG which is not far from reality Criminal is about a boy that fell in love with a bad girl who has little or no emotions for him. http://www.hulkshare.com/dl/8x
Saturday, 10 June 2017
HHG presents Pablo Vicky - Raba
The song Raba was inspired by the daily grind of a hustler and the lifestyle of HHG which is not far from reality Criminal is about a boy that fell in love with a bad girl who has little or no emotions for him. http://www.hulkshare.com/dl/8x
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/10/2017 10:09:00 am
